Emile Smith Rowe has come on off the bench to ease any late nerves Arsenal had against Leeds United.

The Gunners were 3-1 up entering the final 10 minutes, but Leeds had begun to really grow into the game and started to threaten to score a second goal.

However, substitute Smith Rowe eased these fears by smashing home a lovely volley after receiving a cute chipped pass from Martin Odegaard.

The result means that Arsenal consolidate their position in the top four, and create a four point gap to West Ham United who are now sitting in fifth.

You can watch the full video below.

The Goal of Emile Smith Rowe for Arsenal in video ! ??#LEEARS #AFC ? pic.twitter.com/JmdNZ3dh3T — Gunners Xtra (@GunnersXtra) December 18, 2021

Pictures from ESPN VIVO.