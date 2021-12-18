(Video) Smith Rowe confirms Arsenal win against Leeds with sublime volley

Emile Smith Rowe has come on off the bench to ease any late nerves Arsenal had against Leeds United. 

The Gunners were 3-1 up entering the final 10 minutes, but Leeds had begun to really grow into the game and started to threaten to score a second goal.

However, substitute Smith Rowe eased these fears by smashing home a lovely volley after receiving a cute chipped pass from Martin Odegaard.

The result means that Arsenal consolidate their position in the top four, and create a four point gap to West Ham United who are now sitting in fifth.

