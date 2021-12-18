“Why is Emile Smith Rowe not starting” – These Arsenal fans react to The Gunners line up against Leeds United

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have the chance to give themselves a four-point cushion of safety in the Premier League top four with a win against Leeds United.

Following the postponements of every other league fixture on Saturday, Arsenal and Leeds will be the sole match that goes ahead.

As a result, after moving into the top four following their 2-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday, Arsenal now have the chance to create some breathing room for themselves if they can get a victory over Leeds United.

For Arsenal there is probably never going to be a better time to play Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, they are in the midst of a horrific injury crisis and have just come off the back of a 7-0 hiding against Premier League holders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has surprised absolutely no one by naming an unchanged starting xi for this evening’s game, having found a settled and in form xi who he feels he can rely on at the moment.

Arsenal have also confirmed that summer signing Sambi Lokonga is missing the game completely after returning a positive Covid-19 test result.

Former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains frozen out of the squad following the disciplinary action Arteta felt was necessary to implement on the Gabon striker.

Nevertheless it has generated some debate among the Arsenal fandom. Although the main interest seems to be around a seemingly new player Arsenal have in their lineup called ‘Party’ rather than Thomas Partey.

We will know if it’s a ‘party’ for Arsenal by the time the full time whistle goes.

You can see some of the reaction below.

Kick off for the game is at 5:30pm.

