It looks to be a busy January for Arsenal, and they are tempted to strike a deal for one particular Juventus winger.

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski has caught the eye of the Arsenal scouts, and according to Calcio Mercato they could be tempted to make a move in January for the 21-year-old.

Kulusevski, has had a stop start season under current boss Massimiliano Allegri, with the constant switching of formations making it nigh on impossible to nail a place down in the starting xi.

However, in recent weeks he has found more joy as a right winger after a switch to a 4-2-3-1, before a small operation curtailed this momentum.

In 67 overall appearances for The Old Lady, the Swede has scored eight times and assisted nine, decent enough numbers to make Arsenal take notice of him.

Kulusevski is highly rated, otherwise Juventus would not have forked out £31.5m for him in January 2020.

Arsenal are in need of squad depth, with options outside of the regular starting team not great. Kulusevski is versatile, so would likely prove to be a useful asset in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Kulusevski also has enough to keep the likes of Bukayo Saka on their toes, which will no doubt also help to push on the development of Arsenal’s young guns.