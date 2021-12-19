Barcelona have offered out of favour midfielder Philippe Coutinho an exit from his Spanish nightmare with a return to the Premier League.

Since his big money move to the Catalonian giants from Liverpool in January 2018, Coutinho has never truly settled.

Injury troubles and poor form have seen his Barcelona career grind to a halt, with his most iconic moments since leaving Livepool arguably coming against Barcelona when he was on loan at Bayern Munich and played them in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are keen to offload him due to the tragic financial situation the club are in that saw them unable to retain superstar Lionel Messi in the summer.

According to the Daily Mirror as cited by HITC, the Brazilian is keen on a return to England with Newcastle and Tottenham the front runners for his signature.

However, despite Newcastle’s new-found wealth, Coutinho is reportedly not keen on any potential move to The Magpies, with Tottenham his preferred destination.

The major stumbling block here though is his potentially astronomical wage demands, with the HITC report indicating that he earns over £300,000 per week.

Whether Tottenham will feel that such wages are suitable to a 29-year-old whose best days are already arguably behind him, remains to be seen.