West Ham United manager David Moyes has given the green light for the club to strike a deal for Ligue 1 striker Jonathan David.

Michail Antonio recent struggles in front of goal have started to cause West Ham massive problems, seeing them drop out of the top four.

However, according to a report from journalist Ekrem Konur, Moyes has green lit the process to allow the club to sign the Lille striker, with negotiations having already begun.

At the request of David Moyes, West Ham have started negotiations with Lille for Canadian striker Jonathan David. (via @Ekremkonur) pic.twitter.com/ZFnQfhQvWx — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) December 19, 2021

The 21-year-old Canadian has been in terrific form for his club side so far this season, scoring 14 goals in 25 appearances, three of which have come in the Champions League which helped fire Lille to the top of their group.

The young striker continues to improve every season, scoring 23 in 40 games in his final season with KAA Gent, then moving to a tougher league and still managing 16 goal contributions in 37 league games last season, helping to fire Lille to their first Ligue 1 title in a decade.

David is also quite a versatile attacker, and that will suit Moyes and West Ham down to the ground given how Moyes likes to tweak his system for certain games.

The major stumbling block for The Irons could be his price tag. David is valued at £45m according to transfermarkt, but due to Lille’s current financial limitations they may be willing to allow him to leave for a reduced price in order to balance their books.