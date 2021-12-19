Dele Alli’s Tottenham Hotspur career looks like it could finally be over, with the midfielder not in Antonio Conte’s plans going forward.

Alli has continued to eek out a living within the Spurs squad despite him being far from his best over the last couple of years. In fact, Alli has not hit double figures for goal contributions in the Premier League since the 2019/20 season.

However, according to Football Insider the 25-year-olds time in North London finally looks to be over, with the outlet reporting that Conte doesn’t have a place for him in his plans going forward, which has triggered rumours that Newcastle United will swoop in and bring him to St. James’ Park.

Following Newcastle’s Saudi-backed PIF takeover, the rumour mill has been spinning non-stop for players who they could sign in order to help them avoid relegation, with Alli being one of the most commonly linked names to the club.

Transfermarkt estimate his value to be just shy of £30m, £27m to be precise, and that is surely too big of a fee for a player so out-of-form and playing time.

That being said, if Alli can refind the form that once made him an England International and one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, then the he will be worth every penny.