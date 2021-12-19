Dele Alli ready to leave Tottenham for Newcastle with player not in Antonio Conte’s plans

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Dele Alli’s Tottenham Hotspur career looks like it could finally be over, with the midfielder not in Antonio Conte’s plans going forward. 

Alli has continued to eek out a living within the Spurs squad despite him being far from his best over the last couple of years. In fact, Alli has not hit double figures for goal contributions in the Premier League since the 2019/20 season.

However, according to Football Insider the 25-year-olds time in North London finally looks to be over, with the outlet reporting that Conte doesn’t have a place for him in his plans going forward, which has triggered rumours that Newcastle United will swoop in and bring him to St. James’ Park.

Spurs boss Conte doesn’t have room for Alli in his plans

Following Newcastle’s Saudi-backed PIF takeover, the rumour mill has been spinning non-stop for players who they could sign in order to help them avoid relegation, with Alli being one of the most commonly linked names to the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho to use Tammy Abraham to convince Chelsea midfielder to join Roma
(Video) Sterling nets Man City’s fourth vs. Newcastle United
(Video) Riyad Mahrez volleys home Man City’s third against Newcastle

Transfermarkt estimate his value to be just shy of £30m, £27m to be precise, and that is surely too big of a fee for a player so out-of-form and playing time.

That being said, if Alli can refind the form that once made him an England International and one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, then the he will be worth every penny.

More Stories Antonio Conte Dele Alli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.