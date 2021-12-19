Dortmund chief’s huge Haaland admission may open door for Mbappe Premier League switch

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will be closely observed ahead of the next summer window as European heavyweights prepare to land the continent’s next leading talents.

One such club that is considered a likely contender to land one such signature is Spanish top-flight outfit Real Madrid, with the La Liga giants consistently linked with both attackers.

A recent update from Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke would appear to have altered the playing field somewhat when it comes to the future of the Bundesliga side’s top Norwegian talent.

“I know that all European top clubs want him [Haaland] especially Real Madrid,” the 62-year-old told BILD (via the Daily Mail).

“The big interest of Real is confirmed. I think someday the Spanish league would fit better to him than the English.

“In general we’re hoping he stays.”

Interest in Haaland is nothing new, indeed, if anything, it is to be expected for a player who has amassed figures (24 goal contributions in 19 games) comparable with that of Europe’s elite despite having missed 10 games across all competitions through injury.

Given that Madrid were considered leading contenders to sign Mbappe, questions must be raised as to where the Frenchman’s future lies if not in the Spanish capital.

Realistically, the possibility of Los Blancos landing both of Europe’s hottest strikers has to be considered low, which would open the door for another top outfit to swoop in for a man many thought was destined for the world-famous white shirt.

With the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City said to remain keen on the 22-year-old goal machine, the chance to move to what is seen by many commentators and professionals to be the most competitive division in world football may prove too enticing to ignore.

The possibility to work with one of the top managers in the game in either Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp likewise will certainly appeal to the attacker as he considers his potential options.