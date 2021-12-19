As the Premier League season approaches the halfway mark, thoughts will inevitably turn to the upcoming transfer window and the possibility of incomings.

One player that could be of interest to any English top-flight suitors in need of goals beyond the winter window is former Chelsea attacker, Diego Costa.

This comes after VOLE journalist Ekrem Konur’s update on Twitter regarding the contractual future of the Spaniard who reportedly rejected a two-year contract offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr.

Having registered 52 league goals in England during a three-year spell with Chelsea, the former Atletico Madrid man has certainly proved his credentials in the Premier League.

As such, one might argue a number of struggling clubs could be tempted to take advantage of the 33-year-old’s expiring contract, which is set to leave him open to a free transfer come the end of December.

A sensational return to his former employer would seem rather unlikely at this stage, despite the London side’s need for goals from the forward positions (Thomas Tuchel’s top two scorers are midfielders).

With Newcastle United entering the big leagues as far as finances are concerned, however, the possibility of a tempting wage packet and the opportunity of regular minutes could prove too tempting to turn down were the Magpies to look to free transfers to solve their concerns.

Though not a long-term talent, Costa is bona fide Premier League-proven attacker who will likely provide food for thought for sides in desperate need of a threat up top.