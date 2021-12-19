Newcastle were prepared to offer mouth-watering €850,000-a-month salary to Ligue 1 sensation – Foot Mercato

All eyes have been (and will likely continue to be) on Newcastle United and their potential transfer activity following PIF’s sensational takeover of the Tyneside-based outfit.

One player that has been linked with an early switch to the newly wealthy club has been Lyon’s Lucas Paquetá.

According to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), Eddie Howe’s side had been prepared to back up their interest with cold hard cash – specifically a salary of €850,000 per month to convince the Brazilian to trade France for the English top-flight.

The 24-year-old was not to be swayed by Newcastle’s opening offer, however, with the same report claiming the midfielder was apprehensive about moving to the relegation-battlers.

It’s a reality that money can only do so much to hide for potential targets, with the Premier League outfit set to learn a harsher lesson to the one previously faced by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City – particularly in light of their threatened status.

Regardless, it will be difficult to tear the transfer spotlight away from St. James’ Park as the calendar tiptoes ever nearer to the opening of the January transfer window.

Signings remain a possibility for clubs as some begin to shake off the financial ramifications of the pandemic, though question marks will remain over Newcastle’s ability to strengthen from a position of weakness.