Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani looks like he could be on the move to Barcelona as soon as January.

Following Sergio Aguero’s premature enforced retirement, Barcelona have some wage space free to use and look set to bring Cavani in to fill that void.

According to Marca, Cavani is keen on the move, turning down a return to South America in favour of engineering a move to the Nou Camp. The report indicates that Cavani has agreed to a contract that will see him move in January and initially stay for a period of six months.

Cavani is quite a popular figure at Old Trafford due to his willingness to give everything for the shirt and work himself into the ground every game despite being 34-years-old.

However, Cavani has suffered with a catalogue of fitness issues since joining for free in October 2020 but has made a total of 47 appearances, albeit with 25 of these coming from the bench.

In addition, considering his last appearance in a United shirt came at the start of November it would make sense for The Red Devils to clear Cavani’s wages off of their books and also lighten a top heavy squad in desperate need of balancing.

That being said, should Cavani move on next month then Ralf Rangnick will lose a unique asset to his United squad that is quite important to the way he wants to play – pressing ability from the front.

United’s new look front four under Rangnick have thus far flattered to deceive and haven’t yet scored a goal from open play between them in two matches against Crystal Palace and Norwich, both teams United should arguably be beating more comfortably.

It took a Ronaldo penalty to get them over the line against Norwich, but they were generally very poor in that game and but for some heroics from the United centre backs and goalie David de Gea it would have ended differently.

Rangnick’s interim spell of manager looks like it could be one bustling with transfer activity, with Cavani now the latest player rumoured to be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford.