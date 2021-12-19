Spurs vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Midfielder out due to COVID-19 but Dele starts

Following what has been a hugely disrupted weekend of football due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans have been forced to see the majority of fixtures postponed.

However, one fixture that is set to go ahead will see Tottenham Hotspur host Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool in the country’s capital.

Coming into the final match of the weekend, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to put the brakes on their opponent’s emphatic form.

Having scored a massive 21 goals in their last eight outings, in all competitions, Liverpool is in fine form and will be confident they can take another three points away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, standing in their way will be a rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur, who themselves are in decent form after remaining unbeaten in their last four domestic matches.

Ahead of what is expected to be a fierce encounter in London, both sides have named their starting teams, which unfortunately for Liverpool, will see midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago miss out. Henderson has come down will illness and Thiago has returned a potentially positive COVID-19 test.

