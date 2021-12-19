‘Absolutely stupid’ ‘Cannot accept’ – Some football fans react as Spurs journalist weighs in on possibility of postponement ahead of Liverpool clash

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the country and inside football clubs – even the most careful of operations like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – the possibility of postponement remains a very real threat for Premier League fixtures.

PA sports journalist and Tottenham correspondent, Jonathan Veal, however, issued a tweet update ahead of the Reds’ afternoon clash with Antonio Conte’s men, which would appear to suggest fears of another postponement are unnecessary as things stand.

Tottenham will certainly be intimately aware of the threat following three postponed games in a row (including a Europa League clash with Rennes) due to a severe outbreak within the squad.

With players having gradually filtered back into availability, however, it seems, for the time being, that the Merseysiders’ impending visit to the English capital is on – much to the chagrin of some fans on the Twittersphere.

Klopp described the issue of vaccinations as ‘a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness’.

The reaction has been understandably volatile online given the late notice provided to travelling supporters elsewhere in England’s top tier.

Following calls from the likes of Liverpool’s talismanic German boss, however, one might be inclined to wonder whether the situation is set to improve alongside the drive for vaccinations.

  1. Without doubt the dumbest article I’ve read on Spurs yet. Even worse than the cattle fodder Football London. What a pointless waste of time and space.

  2. In rebuttal of Klopp’s asinine pronouncement, ingesting experimental biological agents, for the enrichment of international pharmaceutical conglomerates, at the potential expense of one’s health, is not a ‘moral obligation’, but rather a lemming-like act of blind faith in two of the most corrupt institutions known to man, namely ‘big government’ and ‘big pharma’.

    In addition to which, just for the elucidation of Mr Klopp, the Omicron variant is affecting vaccinated and unvaccinated alike and in some countries, the USA being one, the percentage of new infections in the vaccinated is outstripping the percentage of those who have been fully vaccinated. Thereby debunking the specious claims of vaccine efficacy from the pro-vaccine lobbyists.

