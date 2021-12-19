‘Absolutely stupid’ ‘Cannot accept’ – Some football fans react as Spurs journalist weighs in on possibility of postponement ahead of Liverpool clash

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the country and inside football clubs – even the most careful of operations like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – the possibility of postponement remains a very real threat for Premier League fixtures.

PA sports journalist and Tottenham correspondent, Jonathan Veal, however, issued a tweet update ahead of the Reds’ afternoon clash with Antonio Conte’s men, which would appear to suggest fears of another postponement are unnecessary as things stand.

Owing to late postponements lately, have asked the question and it’s still business as usual at the Spurs end for the game going ahead today. #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) December 19, 2021

Tottenham will certainly be intimately aware of the threat following three postponed games in a row (including a Europa League clash with Rennes) due to a severe outbreak within the squad.

With players having gradually filtered back into availability, however, it seems, for the time being, that the Merseysiders’ impending visit to the English capital is on – much to the chagrin of some fans on the Twittersphere.

The reaction has been understandably volatile online given the late notice provided to travelling supporters elsewhere in England’s top tier.

Following calls from the likes of Liverpool’s talismanic German boss, however, one might be inclined to wonder whether the situation is set to improve alongside the drive for vaccinations.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Absolutely stupid . At this stage of the pandemic — Helen (@dontbuthesun8) December 19, 2021

Even though London is in state of emergency ? — mollieandarchie (@mollieandarchie) December 19, 2021

It would be nice if they thought about the fans for once. Need to set off at 11.30am. Are there any leaders in English football capable of making a decision? — Tristan (@tris1979) December 19, 2021

Business as usual after two weeks off ??? — Stu_ (@Stu_Lander) December 19, 2021