(Video) Alisson produces unbelievable save to stop Dele Alli doubling Spurs lead

Alisson Becker may have just produced one of the saves of the season to prevent Liverpool from going 2-0 down against Tottenham Hotspur. 

After Son Heung-Min was played in behind the Liverpool defence he then able to pick out the oncoming Dele Alli, despite the South Korean international’s initial miscontrol of the ball.

All Alli then had to do was the ball beyond Alisson, but he was unable to do this due to the Brazilian goalkeeper producing an epic save at full stretch with his fingertips to put the ball just beyond the post.

You can see the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

