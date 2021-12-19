(Video) Chelsea asked for Premier League game against Wolves to be postponed after positive covid-19 tests

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Chelsea have asked for their Premier League fixture against Wolves to be postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club. 

According to the Sky Sports below, The Blues were missing four players due to returning positive results for Covid-19 prior to the 1-1 at Everton on Thursday.

Sky cited the Sunday Telegraph in stating that Chelsea had asked for the game today against Wolves to be postponed as a result of these test results.

However, despite Chelsea’s pleas for the game to be postponed the Premier League firmly disagreed and confirmed that the game will go ahead as planned.

It has been rumoured since then that the club has also seen two more members return positive results, although these are unconfirmed as of the time of writing.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Chelsea ace Diego Costa to be available on a free in December after rejecting two-year contract – Ekrem Konur
Dortmund chief’s huge Haaland admission may open door for Mbappe Premier League switch
Newcastle were prepared to offer mouth-watering €850,000-a-month salary to Ligue 1 sensation – Foot Mercato

If today’s game was to be cancelled it would come as yet another example of poor communication between the Premier League, club’s and fans.

Aston Villa and Burnley fans were left disappointed yesterday when it was confirmed that their game scheduled to take place at 3pm was postponed just a couple of hours before kick off. Fans need to be informed of such decisions at least one day before kick off, and even one day is often not enough time.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.