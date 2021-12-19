Chelsea have asked for their Premier League fixture against Wolves to be postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

According to the Sky Sports below, The Blues were missing four players due to returning positive results for Covid-19 prior to the 1-1 at Everton on Thursday.

Sky cited the Sunday Telegraph in stating that Chelsea had asked for the game today against Wolves to be postponed as a result of these test results.

However, despite Chelsea’s pleas for the game to be postponed the Premier League firmly disagreed and confirmed that the game will go ahead as planned.

It has been rumoured since then that the club has also seen two more members return positive results, although these are unconfirmed as of the time of writing.

If today’s game was to be cancelled it would come as yet another example of poor communication between the Premier League, club’s and fans.

Aston Villa and Burnley fans were left disappointed yesterday when it was confirmed that their game scheduled to take place at 3pm was postponed just a couple of hours before kick off. Fans need to be informed of such decisions at least one day before kick off, and even one day is often not enough time.

You can watch the full video below.

? | There is rumours that Chelsea asked the Premier League to postpone their game against Wolves today. ? The game has been confirmed to go ahead pic.twitter.com/Ivg7loICe9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.