(Video) Daniel Podence taps in close range effort for Wolves vs. Chelsea

Chelsea’s slump continues.

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game against Wolves, the Blues, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, had won just two in their last six matches, in all competitions.

Looking to get back to winning ways against Bruno Lage’s Wolves, Tuchel will be absolutely livid to see his side go one nill down after just 15-minutes of the game’s first half.

A ball was whipped into Chelsea’s box and after seeing Raul Jimenez fail to make a connection, fellow striker Daniel Podence was gifted a golden opportunity to open the scoring – an opportunity he gladly took.

Update – Podence’s goal was eventually ruled out through VAR. Upon review, it was decided that Jimenez had strayed offside while trying to make a connection with Roman Saiss’ cross.

