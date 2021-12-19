(Video) Diogo Jota nods Liverpool level vs. Spurs

Despite going behind early on through a Harry Kane opener, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has dragged themselves level against Tottenham Hotspur, during the weekend’s final Premier League game.

Tottenham Hotspur, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, opened the game’s scoring after riding an early Liverpool wave of pressure.

However, just 10-minutes before the half-time break, the Reds, who have been forced to field a much-changed starting 11, have equalised thanks to some quick-thinking from full-back Andrew Robertson, who whipped in a great ball for Diogo Jota to get on the end of.

