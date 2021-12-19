(Video) Harry Kane cooly slots home opener vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur has started excellently against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match.

The game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the final one of the weekend and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing many fixtures to be postponed, Antonio Conte’s tie against Liverpool was one of the games allowed to continue.

Despite coming under moments of pressure from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur managed to ride the early storm and after going on the offensive themselves, were able to break free of the Reds’ makeshift midfield in a move that saw striker Harry Kane slot home the game’s opener.

