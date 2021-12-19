Manchester City is on course to pick up another three points.

The Citizens, who are currently in action against Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened Newcastle United, have scored twice within the game’s opening half-an-hour.

Set to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, an opening header from Ruben Dias piled the pressure on the Magpies before full-back Joao Cancelo fired in a peach of an effort just 25-minutes or so later.

Check out the Portuguese defender’s effort below with pictures courtesy of DAZN.