Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly still angry about the penalty his team were denied in the first half in their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Near to the end of the first half, goalscorer Diogo Jota was pushed down in the box from behind by Emerson Royal, but the referee decided not to award a penalty.

It has been a thoroughly entertaining clash so far and the sides are currently level after Jota headed home to answer Harry Kane’s opener.

? Jurgen Klopp having a word with the referee in the tunnel before the second half after he lost his cool on the touchline pic.twitter.com/UU6RsXti3V — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.