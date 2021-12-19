(Video) Major defensive mix-up sees Ruben Dias open scoring vs. Newcastle

Eddie Howe will be furious with his Newcastle United backline.
While the prospect of victory may be being slightly over-ambitious for relegation-threatened Newcastle United, Howe would have, at the very least, been expecting to see a big performance from his Magpies.
However, after the game’s first five minutes, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and centre-back Ciaran Clark appeared to get muddled up when it came to whose responsibility it was to clear Joao Cancelo’s ball into the box.
The pair’s mix-up then allowed Ruben Dias to nod home the opening goal.
Pictures courtesy of DAZN
FIVE MINUTES IN ?
Ruben Dias puts #MCFC in front!
Horrendous defending from #NUFC ?
? Watch #NEWMCI live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/QlMSl1auAT
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021