Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez has scored Manchester City’s third goal with an impressive volley into the bottom corner.

Mahrez was on the receiving end of a delightful cross from left back Oleksandr Zinchenko that was simply begging for Mahrez to sweep home City’s third and his 50th goal for the club.

With other results at the top of the table still being played out, along with Liverpool facing Tottenham later on, as it stands Man City are currently four points clear at the top of tree heading into Christmas.

You can watch the full video below.