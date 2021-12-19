It’s safe to say Liverpool haven’t had the best time in the last five or so minutes, conceding a goal and having a player sent off.

After Andrew Robertson got Liverpool off to a good second half against Tottenham Hotspur by heading in to make it 2-1 to Liverpool, the team then seemed to implode.

Alisson Becker’s crucial mistake when trying to sweep up a Harry Winks through ball gifted Son Heung-Min an open goal to level the scoring once again.

Moments later, Robertson was the subject of controversy when he swung his leg wildly to try and win the ball, failing to do so and wiping out the man.

Despite Liverpool protests at a VAR check, Robertson’s initial yellow card was upgraded to straight red card. This means he will miss the next three games unless the card is overturned, which will be unlikely considering the evidence.

At 2-2 Spurs are now hunting for a winner while Liverpool are desperate not to lose ground on Manchester City in the title race.

You can watch the full video below.