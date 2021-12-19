Liverpool has miraculously taken the lead against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur during the final Premier League fixture of the weekend.

Coming into the eagerly anticipated fixture, both sides were in decent form and after Harry Kane opened the game’s scoring early in the first half, it looked like it would be the Londoners’ impressive run that would be the one to continue.

However, following an equaliser from Diogo Jota just before half-time, with the game all square in the second half, it was all to play for.

Despite Spurs remaining hugely competitive, especially on the counter-attacker, it was the Reds who took the lead just after the hour mark.

Following a scramble inside the box, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold fired a loose ball to his opposite full-back, Andy Robertson, who simply nodded the ball beyond goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.