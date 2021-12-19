(Video) Sterling nets Man City’s fourth vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Manchester City will remain top of the Premier League table after thrashing Newcastle United four nill in Sunday afternoon’s domestic fixture at St James’ Park.

The Citizens, led by manager Pep Guardiola, got off to a flying start after centre-back Ruben Dias nodded his side into an early lead after just five minutes.

From there, the Magpies’ misery was piled on – full-back Joao Cancelo fired home a rocket just before the half-time break before Algeria international Riyad Mahrez bagged the Citizens’ third.

MORE: Spurs vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Midfielder out due to COVID-19 but Dele starts

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Riyad Mahrez volleys home Man City’s third against Newcastle
Spurs vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Midfielder out due to COVID-19 but Dele starts
Arsenal tempted to try and a strike deal for Juventus winger

Sealing the game’s result, Sterling notched a fourth late on in the second half and ensured all the points will be going back to Manchester.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.