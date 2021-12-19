(Video) Sterling nets Man City’s fourth vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City will remain top of the Premier League table after thrashing Newcastle United four nill in Sunday afternoon’s domestic fixture at St James’ Park.

The Citizens, led by manager Pep Guardiola, got off to a flying start after centre-back Ruben Dias nodded his side into an early lead after just five minutes.

From there, the Magpies’ misery was piled on – full-back Joao Cancelo fired home a rocket just before the half-time break before Algeria international Riyad Mahrez bagged the Citizens’ third.

Sealing the game’s result, Sterling notched a fourth late on in the second half and ensured all the points will be going back to Manchester.