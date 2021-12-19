“What the f**k!” – Newcastle fans left fuming after ref refuses to award clear penalty

Newcastle United, although two goals to nill down against champions Manchester City, have been desperately unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty.

First-half goals from Ruben Dias and then full-back Joao Cancelo piled the misery on Eddie Howe’s relegated-threatened Magpies.

However, in an attempt to claw their way back into the game, the Geordies have continued to push forward and while Ryan Fraser was closing in on the Citizen’s goal, the wide-attacker was taken out by goalkeeper Ederson.

Atkinson and Pawson didn’t think this was a penalty ? pic.twitter.com/c7t8TUgpmG — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 19, 2021

Although the majority of St James’ Park, as well as the Sky Sports commentary team, thought referee Martin Atkinson would point to the spot a review from VAR, which is today being overseen by Craig Pawson, opted against awarding the Magpies with a spot-kick, ensuring the score remained two nill to Pep Guardiola’s team in blue.

Following the shocking decision, several fans have been quick to take to social media to give their thoughts.

Below are some of the best responses.

Coreuption at his finest — Seán Doherty (@Dohertyyseaaan) December 19, 2021

This is so bad its hilarious — Paul Webster (@warsawwhite) December 19, 2021

That’s a clear penalty in any language which ever way you decide to look at it… — ???MuYeN??? (@muyen777) December 19, 2021