BBC journalist warns of ‘grave’ & ‘dire’ consequences as AFCON cancellation threat looms

As threats to player safety ramp up ahead of the impending AFCON tournament due to COVID-19 and ongoing civil war concerns, questions have been raised as to the viability of the competition going ahead in its current location.

Discussing the topic on Twitter, BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, noted that the Confederation of African Football were considering a second potential cancellation.

The reporter did not mince words when it came to the potentially ‘grave’ consequences for both the organisation and the competition, which is set to take place in January in the new year.

Whilst a further delay or full cancellation of AFCON will hardly appeal to those involved, from talents to the organisational staff, one must argue the importance of player safety and wellbeing being considered above all other elements.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are two of several Premier League stars set to feature at the AFCON

The English top-flight will inevitably be referenced when questions over the threat of COVID-19 are raised, however, it’s difficult to overlook the clear threats that exist due to ongoing conflicts in Cameroon.

The Athletic’s Simon Hughes remarked that several Premier League talents could be seriously at risk, with both Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy’s group games set to be ‘in close contact with an area of conflict’.

