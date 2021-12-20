It’s a fact of a footballer’s life that sooner or later he will either leave his club or be sold by them.

The one-club man is now the exception rather than the rule, though there are a handful still to be found in the modern game.

Money talks these days, and whether it’s agents looking for a better deal for their clients, clubs looking to cash in on their stars or just a mutual parting of the ways that seems the most beneficial decision at a given time, it’s rare to see any players wearing the same club colours right throughout their careers.

Some players can accept their lot with a pinch of salt and quickly move on to pastures new, settling well.

Others can quickly realise that the grass is never greener on the other side but by then it’s too late.

Then there are those players who find a move absolutely breaks them emotionally and mentally. They simply can’t cope with the rejection.

That appears to be the case with Chelsea star, Charly Musonda.

The young Belgian will be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of his current contract, having been at the club for years but being sent out on loan three times during that period, and never truly making his mark in the Chelsea first team.

Speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast, Musonda recalled the phone call where he was aware that his time at the club was coming to an end, and admitted that he cried about it for a long time afterwards.