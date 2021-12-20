The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has continued to wreak havoc across the United Kingdom and Europe over the past week to 10 days.

Though the virus is spreading like wildfire, there has been no attempt as yet by the Government to bring in any measures to tackle, and hopefully limit, the spread.

Despite this, it appears that, unlike back in March 2020 when all football fixtures on the continent took a back seat for a few months, the clubs appear to just want to power through the festive period and ensure that there’s no more disruption to the calendar.

That’s all well and good in theory, but given that there have already been a number of postponements in both the Premier League and English Football League, the chances are that these will continue as positive cases within dressing rooms continue to rise.

An emergency meeting between all of the Premier League’s 20 clubs was called on Monday, with, it’s believed, a view to postponing one or two games during the Christmas period.

However, the clubs have been advised as long as they have 13 fit players, as well as a goalkeeper, they should make it a priority to fulfil their games.

Five of last Saturday’s six scheduled games were postponed because of Covid outbreaks, and it remains to be seen if those players who are currently isolating will be back and fit enough in time to help their clubs get over the line in the upcoming fixtures in order to save any further disruption.

In a World Cup year, any extension of the season to fit cancelled games in would prove to be nothing short of a disaster.