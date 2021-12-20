Although there’s still quite some time to run on his current contract, one world class defender has apparently decided that the time is right to embark on a new challenge.

As his current club’s highest earner, there’s an obvious need for him to be moved on too, particularly in this Covid-hit times.

However, one place where Matthijs de Ligt is unlikely to be pitching up is at Old Trafford, even if Manchester United are enjoying something of a renaissance under Ralf Rangnick.

Back in March, and according to beIN Sports, the Dutch warrior noted that, when he moved to Juventus, the Red Devils were never an option, despite rumours to the contrary.

Now Calciomercato have quoted his agent, Mino Raiola, has saying that de Ligt is ready for a new challenge.

He’s unlikely to come cheaply in terms of transfer fee, and his reported salary of €8m net per year will still be quite prohibitive.

It may limit the amount of clubs that can genuinely afford him, even if he’s expected to have no shortage of suitors.

Great in the air and an excellent distributor of the ball thanks to his footballing development at Ajax, his skill set would arguably be most suited to Barcelona, however, they don’t appear to be in a position to pay the vast sums expected at present.

At just 22 years of age, de Ligt has already cemented a spot for himself in the Dutch national side alongside Virgil van Dijk, and can consider himself one of the world’s best in his position.

Whoever does buy him should find that he more than pays for himself over time, and this colossus will bring an educated football brain and a steely edge to their play.