It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that the new era at Newcastle United isn’t quite going according to plan.

In fact, the January transfer window can’t come soon enough as that’s the first opportunity for the Magpies to be able to invest in new players, ship out any deadwood and give Eddie Howe the right tools to be able to do the job.

It’s easy to sympathise with Howe at the present time.

The standard of football at St. James’ Park is immeasurably better than at any time under Steve Bruce, but that’s the best that supporters can hope for at the moment.

At least Howe is bringing in a way of working which is much more conducive to what the locals wish to see, and with the right blend of personnel, he may yet mastermind a way out of the relegation zone and complete a great escape on par with any that have come before.

He is, however, savvy enough to understand that the club may have to go down before coming back up again.

Howe also needs a big name in order to bring others along for the ride, and that may come in the form of Atletico Madrid star, Kieran Trippier.

According to the Daily Mail, Diego Simeone will only accede to the transfer if the club receive £15m in return and are able to secure Trippier’s replacement.

Were the transfer to go through, it could reignite Trippier’s international claims, whilst providing Newcastle with a player that is as good as a supplementary attacking presence as he is defensively.