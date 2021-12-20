Once the January transfer window comes around, there’s bound to be a lot of goings on behind the scenes at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are still in all sorts of trouble on the pitch, whilst off it isn’t much better either.

Xavi is somehow managing to keep the Catalans just about competitive, but too many more losses or draws will hit them hard.

It’s clear that alongside president, Joan Laporta, Xavi needs to trim the squad and rid it of its deadwood, in order that funds can be freed up to buy new players.

One of those that the Blaugranes have had terrible trouble shifting in the past couple of windows is Brazilian international, Philippe Coutinho.

It’s little wonder that the player has had no enthusiasm to be plying his trade elsewhere considering just how much of an uplift on his Liverpool salary he has received over the past couple of years, per Salary Sport.

However, come January, we are then officially in a World Cup year, and if Coutinho has anything about him, he’ll want to be front and centre in order to give himself the best chance of being selected.

That might be the one saving grace to help Barca to finally offload a player who has been an abject disaster for the most part since he signed for the club.

According to The Mirror, the player has been offered to both Tottenham and Newcastle United with a view to the move taking place in January.

He could become the Magpies new cult hero, or a Dele Alli replacement at White Hart Lane and the catalyst for taking the North Londoners back into the Champions League.