West Ham United manager David Moyes has set his eyes firmly on two players who could solve his team’s defensive injury crisis.

According to West Ham news page Claret and Hugh, Moyes has outlined Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips and Burnley’s James Tarkowski as his primary transfer targets in January as he seeks he remedy his squads lack of centre back cover.

West Ham’s two regular first choice defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are both out with injuries, leaving the club with just Craig Dawson and Issa Diop as the only recognised central defenders in the senior team.

While Declan Rice can also play there, Moyes will not want to move him from centre midfield where he his developing into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

As per transfermarkt, Phillips has an estimated value of €8m while Tarkowski has an estimated value of €25m, a big difference in price tags.

However, this is understandable considering the respective experience both have playing in England’s top division.

Tarkowski, 29, has been one of the most reliable defender’s across the league with Burnley over the last few years, playing a total of 173 games in the league.

Meanwhile, Liverpool man Phillips only has one year of Premier League action under his belt. Coming in the midst of Liverpool’s own injury crisis last season that saw the three senior central defenders in the squad injured across the year along with the capable Fabinho who played there as a stop gap.