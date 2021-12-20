Tis the season to be jolly apparently, but one national team appear to have taken things a little too literally.

Even in the digital age, the practice of sending Christmas cards survives, and arguably you can tell a lot about people by the type of cards they send.

Be they humorous, serious, staid, religious or otherwise, it’s fairly clear from the correspondence what Christmas means to those individuals.

MORE: Well this is awkward

So how does one decipher what the Belgian team are trying to say with their monumentally embarrassing and amusing efforts.

Yannick Carrasco, Eden Hazard and their colleagues certainly play their parts well, but surely the crown of most embarrassing pose has to rest on Man City star, Kevin de Bruyne’s shoulders.

Sat with his hands on his knees in what looks like a pink velour top, he looks every inch the expectant child on Christmas Day.

There’s bound to be a dressing room ribbing awaiting the attacking midfielder after this.