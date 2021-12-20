Barcelona could be in prime position to sensationally swoop away Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford.

According to a report from EFE as cited by Manchester Evening News, Rashford could move to the Catalan giants within the next couple of years.

This is because Rashford has recorded an interest in joining Barcelona, and given his current contract status it could be within reason for The Blaugrana to launch an audacious bid for the England international.

Rashford’s current Man United contract runs until 2023 and does have an the option of an extension included, but with little to no ground being made in terms of striking a deal for a new one for the moment it is causing the rumour mill to start churning.

In a Guardian interview back in May, Rashford confirmed that he would be open to the possibility of joining Barcelona, saying that the move would interest him when asked if he would ever consider playing abroad.

Rashford’s admiration of Barcelona is not unrequited either. Barcelona have previously been in contact with Rashford about the possibility of a move, but the now 24-year-old decided to stay with United instead at that time.

Since bursting onto the scene for United in 2016 when he scored back-to-back braces on his senior team debut in the Europa League and then his Premier League debut against Arsenal, Rashford has gone on to make 283 appearances in all competitions and earn 46 international caps.

He has scored 91 times and assisted 57 times for United while also scoring 12 times for England.

Only time will tell what the future holds in relation to Rashford and Barcelona, but in football you can never say never.