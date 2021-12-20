As Ralf Rangnick continues to shape Manchester United’s first-team squad into his own image, some tough decisions need to be made in terms of personnel.

Who the German allows to leave will arguably be as important as who he keeps on at the Red Devils, and his success – or not – in the January transfer window could well author the rest of the season for the Old Trafford outfit.

A number of players haven’t played for United as much as perhaps they would’ve liked this season, and although blame for that could be pinned on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rangnick has persevered with much the same starting XI as his predecessor.

Either he doesn’t fancy those fringe players and will hope that be continuing to sideline them they will ask for a move, or he’s waiting for the right moment to let them off of the leash.

One player that appeared to be destined for a switch in the new year was Jesse Lingard.

The England international had enjoyed a fabulous loan spell at West Ham in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, and was seemingly only tempted to return to Old Trafford on the premise that he would be an important player for the club.

That’s been shown to be nothing but hot air, and Newcastle were preparing to make him one of their first signings in January.

However, Lingard has decided that he will knuckle down at stay at United according to the Daily Star, which not only means that Eddie Howe will have lost out on his top target, but that David Moyes could finally get his man for absolutely nothing in the summer.