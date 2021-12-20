Manchester United and Liverpool look set to face off in vying for the signature of Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

According to Manchester Evening News, United will face off with their arch-rivals for the signature of the €25m rated left midfielder in the upcoming transfer windows.

Diaz joined current side Porto for just over €7m in July 2019, and has gone from strength to strength since swapping South America for Portugal.

The 24-year-old has had an impressive season, scoring 14 goals across 21 appearances in the Portuguese League and the Champions League, with a further four assists to add onto that record.

This form has piqued the interest of the two English powerhouses, and both have their own reasons to merit interest in Diaz.

Liverpool are in need of quality depth up front, and Diaz would certainly provide this and add a unique flair and skillset not currently in Liverpool’s squad.

With the likes of Divock Origi likely to move on in the summer, Liverpool will need a replacement for him, and while it is difficult to see anyone occupying either of Liverpool’s wide attacking positions over Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, it is very reasonable to think that Diaz would be a very effective squad player at the very least for The Reds.

Meanwhile, United could once again be going into rebuild mode, and with footballing philosopher Ralf Rangnick currently in charge he may seek to implement his vision for the squad by getting a deal for a player he feels suits his system over the line now rather than waiting until a new manager with potentially different ideas comes in at the end of the season.

Furthermore, United look set to have a number of outgoing attacking players in the coming two windows, and this could green light a deal for Diaz in order to provide the squad with quality depth.