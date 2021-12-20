Mino Raiola confirms Erling Haaland is still up for grabs and has no pre-agreement to move to Real Madrid

Football super agent Mino Raiola has denied claims that Erling Haaland has a pre-agreement to make a move to Real Madrid in the coming summer. 

Speaking to NOS as cited by Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old’s agent boldly claimed that Haaland could wait for anyone to come in for a bid for him, such is his perceived quality and potential.

Following confirmation from Borussia Dortmund’s CEO that Real Madrid had registered an interest in the player, Raiola was quick to deny any claims that Haaland had a pre-agreement with Los Blancos.

A number of clubs would love to sign Haaland, whose goal record at this point speaks for itself.

76 goals in 75 overall Borussia Dortmund appearances, including 15 in just 13 Champions Leagues which also adds on the eight he scored in six for RB Salzburg in the competition, marks Haaland out as one of the best strikers in world football at the moment.

Haaland has just spent some time on the sidelines nursing a hip injury, but that didn’t stop him from getting straight back to goalscoring as he scored six goals in six appearances since his return at the back-end of November.

And despite him having an estimated value of £150m, as per transfermarkt, all the indicators point towards him being worth every penny if he gets close to fulfilling his staggering potential.

