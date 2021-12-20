Sunday served up one of the games of the season so far as Tottenham and Liverpool produced a Premier League cracker. The game was full of fine football, but was the standard of refereeing up to scratch?

Former Premier League and FIFA ref Mark Halsey has had his say below on five big decisions made by match official Paul Tierney and the VAR…

HARRY KANE TACKLE – Ref got it wrong

Harry Kane was very fortunate he did not see red for his first-half foul on Andy Robertson.

It was a challenge that endangered the Liverpool players safety with the use of excessive force and if Robertson’s foot had been planted on the floor it could have resulted in a horror injury.

It was a clear and obvious error by Tierney to only show Kane a yellow card. VAR should have recommended a review.

Freeze frame shots never tell the full picture, but this looks every inch a red card challenge from Harry Kane on Andy Robertson. This would be defined as out of control. Cracking game all round #TOTLIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/7Bd8wPIxJP — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 19, 2021

DIOGO JOTA PENALTY CLAIM – Ref got it wrong

I thought it was a nailed-on penalty when Jota was shoved to the ground by Emerson Royal.

Tierney was in a prime position and had an excellent viewing angle of the incident but did not award a penalty, because Jota stopped to shoot.

I think it was a clear and obvious error by the referee and I’m amazed VAR did not get involved.

DELE ALLI PENALTY CLAIM- Ref (probably) got it right

On balance I believe Tierney and the match officials were correct not to award Tottenham a penalty after Dele Alli was shoved in the back by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The slightest of contact when a player is running at pace can make them lose their balance – so it was a subjective call.

MO SALAH HANDBALL – Ref got it right

It was the correct decision to allow Roberton’s goal to stand following an accidental handball by Mo Salah.

Law 12, Handling The Ball, has changed this season.

The new law states that an accidental handball in the build-up to a goal is not classed as an offence if the goal is scored by another player. If the goal had been scored directly by Salah then it would have been disallowed.

Dele Alli goes down in the Liverpool box. Liverpool counter, TAA drills a ball into Robertson who scores, the ball struck Salah’s arm in the build up, Spurs not happy, VAR given it . 2-1 ????? pic.twitter.com/5rOMCYY7ul — Charlie (@CharlieCleary8) December 19, 2021

ANDY ROBERTSON RED – Ref got it right

I knew Robertson was in trouble when he was only shown a yellow by Tierney for kicking out at Emerson.

It was a blatant act of violent conduct and VAR was correct to review the incident because it was a clear and obvious error by the referee.