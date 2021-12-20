Real Madrid are dreaming big and want to partner two of football’s brightest and best stars with one another in the near future.

Madrid have long been linked with both Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but it was seen as unrealistic that Madrid would be able to obtain the services of both. But that is exactly what they are planning to on doing.

According to reports from Fichajes, the Spanish giants are plotting a move for Mbappe when his contract runs out with The Parisians in the summer, and will look to partner the Frenchman with Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed that Real Madrid had registered an interest in Haaland when he spoke to BILD, but Mino Raiola has since denied claims that Haaland has an agreement in place with Madrid.

With both Mbappe and Haaland tipped to be the two superstars of world football’s future, as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s reign comes to it’s inevitable end, signing not one but both of these prodigies would be massive in terms of securing any clubs football prospects for the foreseeable future.

However, what should be noted is that this would also require a massive commitment in terms of wages and transfer fees, with both players rated incredibly highly.