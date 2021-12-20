Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City are on red alert after Fiorentina’s CEO confirmed Dusan Vlahovic rejected a record-breaking contract offer.

The 21-year-old has been in red hot form this year, causing him to catch the attention of many of Europe’s top clubs, including the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

And the news emerging from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano will only increase their confidence in trying to secure his signature.

Romano quoted Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone by confirming that despite Fiorentina placing their biggest ever contract offer on the table in order to retain his services, the Serbian striker rejected it, making him look certain to move elsewhere in the coming summer when his contract expires.

Dusan Vlahovic matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960. 33 goals. ???? #Vlahovic Fiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". pic.twitter.com/aCF0DcOaNP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2021

Vlahovic scored in his sides 2-2 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, which saw him match Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most Serie A goals in a calendar year (33), and also saw Vlahovic move into second place for most league goals this season (16) with only Robert Lewandowski’s 19 goals ahead of him.

16 goals in 18 appearances for his club this season has helped elevate Fiorentina up to 7th so far this season, up from the 13th place they managed last season.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively spoke to CaughtOffside in November and compared Vlahovic to “prime Ibrahamovic”, and praise really cannot get much higher.

Signing the Serbian would make a lot of sense from any clubs perspective, with Man City and Arsenal both especially included parties.

While Pep Guardiola’s team seem to be doing fine without a striker this season, there are times when it appears the team could drop points due to a lack of clinical finishing, and they have been punished in a few games this season for that reason, which may prompt them to enter the market for Vlahovic.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in far more desperate need for a high quality finisher. Former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the main striker at the start of the season, but since signing his new bog money contract his numbers have declined massively.

In addition, the strikers disciplinary problems have seen him frozen out of the squad for the foreseeable future and no one knows whether he will make a return to the Arsenal line up while Mikel Arteta is there.

This leaves The Gunners with Alexandre Lacazette, who’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the unproven Eddie Nketiah as the only other striker options at the club. Arsenal’s strikeforce needs a massive improvement if the squad is to continue improving, and going in for Vlahovic seems to be a no-brainer.

You can watch CaughtOffside’s exclusive interview with Romano below.