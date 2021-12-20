Specsavers fires second brutal dig at VAR following poor performance in Liverpool clash

VAR was heralded as the saviour of officiating prior to its introduction but has since proven to be grossly inconsistent in its application, with this weekend’s Premier League fixtures demonstrating as much.

Such was the diabolically poor nature of the officiating performance from Paul Tierney and VAR during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham that Specsavers felt inclined to take part in some light-hearted mickey-taking on Twitter.

We appreciate VAR's consistent dedication to promoting our business. — Specsavers (@Specsavers) December 19, 2021

VAR… we're outside if you need us. pic.twitter.com/ZPqBhLDZhB — Specsavers (@Specsavers) December 19, 2021

The official had failed to award a red card for Harry Kane’s studs-up challenge on Andy Robertson, with VAR proving unhelpful for both the opening incident and what appeared to be a shove against Diogo Jota in the 18-yard-box.

Increasing pressure will no doubt be piled on to officials as the weeks go by, with closer scrutiny on the quality of the technology’s assistance.

Ultimately, of course, questions of player safety will dominate following VAR’s failure to clamp down on a potentially serious injury-inspiring tackle from England’s captain in the first 45 minutes of action in London between Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte’s men.

As will rightly be pointed out, the quality of individuals working at Stockley Park must be analysed ahead of the quality of the technology, though it will do little to appease fans aggrieved by objectively bizarre officiating decisions.