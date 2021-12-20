When it works well everyone can see the benefits of having VAR to help adjudicate in certain decisions.

The issue has long seemed to be the application of it by the officials working it.

Often when the expectation is that VAR will brief the on-field official to have a look at something, that won’t happen.

The reverse will sometimes occur and VAR will intervene when there is no reason for them to do so.

It’s there as an addendum to the on-pitch decisions, not instead of.

MORE: Well this is awkward

Is it any wonder then, that players, managers and supporters routinely get up in arms when it isn’t used correctly.

Clearly, there should’ve been a review of the Harry Kane challenge on Andy Robertson in Sunday’s Tottenham v Liverpool game by way of example. Match referee, Paul Tierney, was hung out to dry by his VAR operator.

More Stories / Latest News Despite disruption caused by Covid-19 Premier League and EFL clubs vote to continue playing World class defender who previously claimed Man United were never an option is ready for a new challenge Arsenal reject makes Ligue Un’s Team of the Year at the expense of Lionel Messi

Former professional and now successful pundit, Stan Collymore, has also waded into the row.

His viewpoint might be considered controversial and over the top, though he’ll likely have a number of people that will share exactly the same view.

The question is, when and how is anything going to change?