With only six months, theoretically, to make his mark at Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick clearly can’t waste any time when it comes to making the big, important decisions.

Any form of prevarication is only delaying the inevitable in certain situations, and that’s not something the German can afford at this juncture.

Aside from imposing a new, higher pressing style than that which the Red Devils had been used to under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rangnick needs to deal with a handful of contractual issues.

Some would appear to be fairly easy to sort out, particularly after the manager’s recent statement when he noted that no player should need convincing to stay at Old Trafford given how much of a massive club United remain.

"Man United – massive club. I don't think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here". Clear message from Rangnick.

One player in particular doesn’t appear to have too much of a future with the club, and former professional player, Paddy Kenny, even believes that Paul Pogba has probably played his last game for United.

“If he doesn’t sign a deal and he isn’t committed, why would you play him?,” Kenny was quoted as saying to Football Insider.

“In my own opinion, I think there is only one outcome. He’s due back from injury in a few weeks.

“I don’t think he comes back into the side unless he signs that deal. If he doesn’t sign then Man United will try and get rid of him in January.

“They have to try and get any money they can for him at this point. Personally, I don’t see Pogba signing that deal anytime soon. My guess is that he would like to return abroad to maybe Italy or France.

“That would allow Man United to sign a player who actually wants to be there.”

The issue that Pogba has is two-fold.

Firstly, his current employers have shown that they can certainly cope without him, so any threats of leaving by either the player himself or agent, Mino Raiola, isn’t likely to have quite the same impact as it may have had previously.

Secondly, there doesn’t appear to have been a queue of suitors banging down Rangnick’s door to negotiate for the French international.

Perhaps, once he returns from injury, it’s time for him to knuckle down and produce the type of form he’s shown on a regular basis for France.