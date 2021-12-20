Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their pursuit for Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger.

Football Insider are reporting that Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici will get started on talks behind the scenes in the near future to sign the Chelsea man when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Rudiger, 28, rejected Chelsea’s proposal for a new contract which has left the door open for Tottenham and other clubs to negotiate terms with him without a transfer fee.

The Germany international was a €35m signing during Antonio Conte’s tenure as Chelsea boss, so given the pair’s history it makes sense that Conte would want to reignite the partnership they had in West London in North London.

Chelsea will be reluctant to see Rudiger move to a direct local rival, but will have little sway on the matter once the transfer window opens in less than two weeks time.

The report from Football Insider indicates that Paratici is keen to get a deal done quickly, with other clubs on the continent also rumoured to be interested in the defenders services.

Rudiger is a perfect fit for a back three, as displayed in his time under Thomas Tuchel showcasing him to be one of the best defenders in the league, with the technical ability required to play as a ball-playing defender and the physicality to dominate opponents as any central defender should be able to in equal measure.