(Video) Harry Kane’s comments on Andy Robertson challenge will infuriate Liverpool fans

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham will have left a bitter taste in the travelling fans’ mouths for a multitude of reasons mainly associated with the officiating calls in the game.

Harry Kane’s post-match comments will have hardly helped matters, with the England skipper adamant that his early challenge on Andy Robertson had been a fair and legal one.

The Spurs striker attracted criticism for his studs-up challenge, which, as Jurgen Klopp put it, could have risked breaking his opponent’s leg had the former Hull City fullback not jumped from the turf.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @footballdaily: