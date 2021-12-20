(Video) ‘It’s such a bad decision’ – Redknapp blasts ‘joke’ call in Liverpool v Tottenham clash

Liverpool’s meeting with Tottenham in the English capital attracted near-universal bafflement from pundits and commentators alike, with many questioning the quality of the officiating calls made.

Jamie Redknapp, in particular, was left scratching his head in a Sky Sports studio as to how VAR had managed to avoid penalising what appeared to be a clear barge on Diogo Jota in the 18-yard box.

The technology did intervene clearly in Andy Robertson’s sending off, angering supporters online with its selective involvement.

It’s a point that’s likely to invite further investigation into the lack of consistency in decisions, with referees evidently not getting as much support as many might have hoped from VAR.

