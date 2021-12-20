(Video) Old clip of ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger criticising English officials re-emerges online

A video of legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger criticising the quality of English officials has resurfaced online, and the clip still holds truth. 

In the clip, Wenger can be seen in a press conference talking about what two European countries have professional referee’s and then concluding that only one of the countries will have officials who go to the World Cup.

The two nations the Frenchman speaks about are Italy and England, and while fans of the Premier League and English football would have surely hoped that the quality of officiating would have improved over time. it seems to only be getting worse, with fierce criticism being levelled at the lack of consistency and quality in the decision making of referee’s across this weekend’s Premier League games.

Wenger won the Premier League with Arsenal on three occasions, becoming the first, and so far only manager, to guide a team to an unbeaten season in the competition. Wenger left his role as Arsenal manager in 2018, concluding a spell of 22 years in charge of The Gunners.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

