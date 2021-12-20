Former professional football and now highly regarded pundit, Stan Collymore, has never been backwards with coming forwards in terms of airing his forthright views.

They may not chime with everyone, but quite often Collymore has a salient point to make, and will argue the point well enough.

His ire was directed this weekend towards Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Both were involved with some unseemly incidents at White Hart Lane during Sunday’s 2-2 draw, which helped neither club in their immediate aspirations.

The first saw Kane go flying into a tackle on the Reds left-back that could well have broken Robertson’s leg had he had it planted on the floor.

Referee, Paul Tierney, deemed the challenge to only be worthy of a yellow card, and surprisingly, VAR didn’t intervene to ask Tierney to view the pitch side monitor.

Later in the game, Robertson was the aggressor, and though his challenge on Emerson Royal was similarly punished by Tierney, on this occasion VAR did request his attendance at the monitor, and after viewing the tackle from multiple angles, he brandished the red card.

Collymore had suggested that Kane’s challenge was a 10 out of 10 in terms of the severity of it, and was easily deserving of a red.

Whilst Robertson’s was more out of frustration, the former Liverpool man also put the left-back’s challenge as a ’10 out of 10′ because of the intent behind it.

Neither clearly come out of either situation well, though perhaps Paul Tierney would do well to look over his contribution to the game again, for they appeared to not be the only two decisions he got wrong on the day.