Manchester United’s transfer activity is largely up in the air at the moment, and while the future of some stars look set in stone, it may take a bit longer than planned to make it a reality.

The Athletic’s, David Ornstein is reporting that one such star, the man in question being Jesse Lingard, will now being staying at Manchester United in January and wants to fight for his place in Ralf Rangnick’s team.

This comes as Ornstein is also reporting a cooling of interest from one of Lingard’s chief pursuers, Newcastle United.

Following Newcastle’s Saudi-backed PIF takeover earlier in the season, The Magpies have been largely tipped to spend big in January in order to steer clear of the relegation zone that continues to loom over the club.

And Lingard, who in January will have six months left on his Man United contract, has widely been rumoured to be one such player the club were targeting.

However, The Athletic’s report now indicates that Newcastle do not intend to pursue the 29-year-old, instead opting to pursue alternative options.

Lingard’s value is estimated to be £22m by transfermark, but due to the attacking midfielder’s contract situation the likelihood is a deal for him will be far cheaper.

This may yet open the door for West Ham United to make a January move for him. Lingard was on loan with The Hammers last season and enjoyed a successful loan spell, scoring nine and assisting five in 16 league appearances.

David Moyes and Lingard are known to have developed a good relationship, and a cryptic message from Lingard earlier in the season on his Instagram indicated that he may want the move to happen as well.