Arsenal in contact over potential €40m transfer as Arteta considers double raid to cover for AFCON duo

Arsenal could reportedly strengthen their midfield with two signings from Juventus this January as they eye up Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo.

The Gunners face the blow of losing both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny for a few weeks due to the Africa Cup of Nations, and that would leave Mikel Arteta seriously light in midfield.

According to Marca, initial contact has already been made by Arsenal with Kulusevski’s camp, and Arthur is another Juventus player being considered in a potential double raid on the Serie A giants.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can pull this off, but Marca suggest that Juve could be embarking on something of a clear-out in that area of the pitch.

Their report adds that former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is another player who could be leaving Turin, but they suggest he’s more likely to be a target for Newcastle than for his former club.

Kulusevski is an exciting young talent who could fit in well at Arsenal, but fans probably wouldn’t be that blown away by the idea of Arthur making his way to the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has never really lived up to his potential in his career in Europe, having flopped at Barcelona despite previously looking a hugely promising young talent back in his home country with Gremio.

Arthur hasn’t really impressed at Juventus either, and it’s hard to imagine he’d make much of an impact at Arsenal either, though Kulusevski seems like a young talent worth investing in, with the Sweden international a little unlucky not to play more at Juve.